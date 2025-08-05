Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,474 shares of company stock worth $88,420,934. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

