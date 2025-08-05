Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $39,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MGC stock opened at $229.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $233.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.01 and its 200 day moving average is $212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

