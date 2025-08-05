JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.82% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $61,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,495,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.