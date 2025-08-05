Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $43.24 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.94% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $43,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2,448.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 642,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

FELV opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $32.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.