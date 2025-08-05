Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 556,775 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 230.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,775 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $42,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,523,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,769,000 after acquiring an additional 138,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,407,000 after acquiring an additional 887,922 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,352,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after acquiring an additional 596,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter.

JBND opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

