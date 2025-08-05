Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after acquiring an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5418 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.