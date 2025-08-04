Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.