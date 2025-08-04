WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $21.38 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3,368.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after buying an additional 438,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
