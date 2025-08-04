Head to Head Review: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics $1.07 million 59.96 -$84.69 million ($3.01) -0.50 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $620,000.00 62.30 -$4.76 million N/A N/A

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repare Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Repare Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A -78.12% -67.11% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -815.81% N/A -644.80%

Risk & Volatility

Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The company's lead product candidate is Camonsertib (RP-3500), an oral small molecule inhibitor under Phase ½ development for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing Lunresertib (RP-6306), a PKMYT1 Inhibitor, which is under Phase 1 clinical trial for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; RP-1664, an oral PLK4 inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial designed to harness the synthetic lethal relationship with TRIM37 amplification or overexpression in solid tumors; and RP-3467, a polymerase theta adenosinetriphosphatase (ATPase) inhibitor, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; New York University; and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., as well as a clinical study and collaboration agreement with Debiopharm to explore the synthetic lethal combination of PKMYT1 and WEE1 inhibition in cancer. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

