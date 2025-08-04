TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLXR. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,246,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 464,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after buying an additional 459,526 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,390,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 385,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 264,607 shares during the period.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLXR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

