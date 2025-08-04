Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $5.39 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE DHI opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.