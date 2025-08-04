Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $712,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,391.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after acquiring an additional 312,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0737 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.