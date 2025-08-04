Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,636,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 166,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $344.04 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

