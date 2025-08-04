Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after buying an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 144,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

