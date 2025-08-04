PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 131,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $221.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

