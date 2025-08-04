Commerce Bank Purchases 264 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $281,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twilio by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $323,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 160.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

TWLO opened at $121.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

