Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 56,983 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.76% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $65,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,724,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,705,000 after acquiring an additional 202,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,392,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 125,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSGX opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $124.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
