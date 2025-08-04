Ruffer LLP Acquires New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

