Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,833,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQA opened at $50.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.64 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.4371 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

