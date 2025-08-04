Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

