Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,275,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,498,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 297,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,086,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,866 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 314,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $72.11 on Monday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

