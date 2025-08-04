Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $220.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.