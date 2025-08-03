Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2%

VUG opened at $445.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

