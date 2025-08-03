Novus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Novus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $37.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $714.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

