Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 649.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Up 6.9%

AVNT stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Avient Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

