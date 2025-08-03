Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

