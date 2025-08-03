Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 376,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

