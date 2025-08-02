XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $28.44 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

