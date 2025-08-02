NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

