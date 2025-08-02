XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 9,992 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.28.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

