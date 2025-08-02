UBS Group Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $90.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENTG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Entegris Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $119.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Entegris by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Entegris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 58,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,225,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

