XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 3,911 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 392.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 68,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,451,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,642,000 after acquiring an additional 79,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $70.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,763.17. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,400. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.