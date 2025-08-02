Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.