TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,116 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,786,000 after buying an additional 145,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,088,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Guggenheim lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.