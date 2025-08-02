LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,372 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 15.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.15. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

