Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

