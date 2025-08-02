Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

