Comparing SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -131.83% -22.62% -20.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $10.98 million 33.58 -$21.20 million N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $74.15 million 20.59 -$84.60 million ($0.52) -15.31

This table compares SEALSQ and Navitas Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SEALSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

SEALSQ has a beta of -13.03, meaning that its share price is 1,403% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SEALSQ and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navitas Semiconductor 1 1 4 0 2.50

SEALSQ currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 41.28%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $3.71, suggesting a potential downside of 53.41%. Given SEALSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SEALSQ is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

SEALSQ beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

