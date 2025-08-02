Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

