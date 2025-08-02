Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 4,041 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.51 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.