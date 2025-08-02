Comparing DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.18% 46.83% 10.73% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $14.88 billion 2.05 $1.10 billion $2.04 28.25 DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tractor Supply and DFI Retail Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group.

Volatility & Risk

Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tractor Supply and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 8 13 0 2.62 DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tractor Supply currently has a consensus target price of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Tractor Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Dividends

Tractor Supply pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tractor Supply has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats DFI Retail Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.