Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 2,432 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,900. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of IONS stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $50.43.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
