CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

CGI Group has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CGI Group to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NYSE GIB opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CGI Group has a 1-year low of $92.85 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

