IFG Advisory LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $445.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $462.85. The company has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

