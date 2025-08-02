GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $758,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 171.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

