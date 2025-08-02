Vestcor Inc Buys 826 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.