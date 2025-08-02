Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,180.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

