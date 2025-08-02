OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $41.36 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $41,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.56.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

