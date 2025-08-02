Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 683,625 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.35% of Dominion Energy worth $167,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,450,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,959,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,269,000 after purchasing an additional 701,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

