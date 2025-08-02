Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $116.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

